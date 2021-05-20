newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Heat's Jimmy Butler Status for Game 1 With Bucks

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 1 day ago

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed the last two games of the regular season with a back injury.

However, Butler says that he will play in their first playoff game on Saturday in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

The status of Butler can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA, and a post below from Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"I'm good. I'm ready to go. I'm in shape," Butler said on Thursday, per Winderman.

The Heat upset the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs in the NBA's bubble last season in Disney world. They went on to have an epic underdog run to the NBA Finals.

For Saturday's game, the Bucks are 4.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Indianapolis, IN
The Miami Heat will be without Victor Oladipo for the remainder of the NBA season, the Heat announced on Wednesday. "UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time." The Heat Tweeted on Monday.