Florida State

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Gainesville

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Delia Young. Young was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of Northwest 142nd Avenue in Gainesville, Florida. She was wearing blue pajamas with images of white stars, circular blue sunglasses, and carrying a pink purse with an image of a white unicorn and rainbow on it. She also has a noticeable callus on her right thumb.

www.fox35orlando.com
