Call Your Mother will not return for a second season on ABC and star Kyra Sedgwick has some thoughts about why. “Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of Call Your Mother. You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!” Sedgwick tweeted, followed by a facepalm emoji.