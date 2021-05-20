newsbreak-logo
Overwatch 2 PvP Will Now Include 5 Players Per Team

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard Lead Game Director Aaron Keller recently announced that there will be a change to Overwatch 2 PvP format. Compared to the original game which had 6 players per team, the next title of the series will now have one lesser player per team. The PvP will now have 5 players per team, according to Keller. He explained that this change was tested thoroughly and would allow the players to better keep track of what is going on in a match. He revealed that 12 players in one match looked chaotic and difficult to follow.

Aaron Keller
#Overwatch League#Pvp#Xbox One#Heroes#Overwatch 2 Pvp#Blizzard Lead Game#Tanks#Nintendo Switch#Dotesports#Healers#Lead Designer
