Overwatch 2 PvP Will Now Include 5 Players Per Team
Blizzard Lead Game Director Aaron Keller recently announced that there will be a change to Overwatch 2 PvP format. Compared to the original game which had 6 players per team, the next title of the series will now have one lesser player per team. The PvP will now have 5 players per team, according to Keller. He explained that this change was tested thoroughly and would allow the players to better keep track of what is going on in a match. He revealed that 12 players in one match looked chaotic and difficult to follow.sirusgaming.com