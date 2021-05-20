Overwatch 2 PvP Will Now Include 5 Players Per Team

With Overwatch's fifth anniversary coming up, new game director Aaron Keller has now confirmed two events during which fans can learn more about Overwatch and Overwatch 2. This was Keller's first developer update after previous game director Jeff Kaplan left Blizzard. "We've been hard at work on Overwatch 2, and we'd like to share some of what we've been doing with all of you," Keller says. "In the past when we've talked about Overwatch 2, we've focused a lot on the co-op and story side of the game, but PvP is at the core of what makes Overwatch feel so special." There will be a livestream on May 20th with the Overwatch and Overwatch League teams, where they will discuss the PvP side of Overwatch 2 in a little more detail, play on new maps, and "talk about some of the philosophy behind changes coming to Overwatch 2's PvP." To "set expectations," Keller emphasises that the content shown during the stream will still be a work in progress.