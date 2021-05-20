newsbreak-logo
'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor on Returning for Season 2 and What to Expect as the Show's Focus Shifts

By Michael Schneider
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Dynevor knows you’re still processing the news that Regé-Jean Page won’t be back on Season 2 of Netflix’s juicy “Bridgerton.” But rest assured, Phoebe and Simon — a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Hastings — are doing quite fine. Dynevor has just returned to the set of “Bridgerton,” and confirms Phoebe will still be a major part of the action as she now turns her attention to finding true love for her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

