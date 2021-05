Playing with Lego bricks used to be considered a children's pastime, but the company has successfully managed to pivot towards an adult customer base with more technical kits and has done a great job of drawing in petrol heads with its intricate tributes to modern sports cars. The company has recently announced a new range of Speed Champions sets which include some modern supercars and even SUVs such as the stunning McLaren Elva, and Ford Bronco R. These sets are aimed at young and old and don't look too complicated to build, but the end result looks so cool, we'd be happy to display them in the CarBuzz office.