Created and run by the same folks behind Atelier des Lumières in Paris (fans of Netflix’s Emily in Paris will recognize it from one of the episodes), Immersive Van Gogh is large-scale digital animations that’s been winning major fanfare drawing crowds everywhere from Tokyo to Paris. While each of the shows is distinct, each place participants in the middle of large-scale moving images that are projected onto the walls, ceilings, and floors in a large open space. And the good news for art lovers on this side of the pond is that the show is finally coming to the US, with the New York show going live on June 12. It will bring the 360-degree presentation set to music with not one, but five traveling exhibits featuring the work of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.