Coralville, IA

New Iowa ECHL team: Heartlanders

By JUSTIN A. COHN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new ECHL team in Coralville, Iowa, which begins play next season, will be nicknamed the Heartlanders. The primary logo is a white-tailed deer and the secondary a wild prairie rose, the state flower. The Komets are scheduled to face the Heartlanders nine times next season. jcohn@jg.net.

journalgazette.net
