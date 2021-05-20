New Iowa ECHL team: Heartlanders

Several Senior-level stars put on stellar performances last weekend at the 2021 Seniors Nationals in Coralville, Iowa, as Olympic Team member and 2019 World champion Jacarra Winchester of Titan Mercury dominated her opponents 40-0 on the day in the 55 kg bracket, while 2017 Junior world champion Maya Nelson of Sunkist Kids battled her way to the Outstanding Wrestler award competing at 59 kg. Other familiar names won their first-ever Senior Nationals stop signs, with 50 kg Erin Golston of Wisconsin RTC finally getting one after being a runner-up three times (2016, 2017 & 2019) and third place twice (2013 & 2018), Alexandria Glaude of Beaver Dam RTC getting her first at 72 kg, and Dymond Guilford of Titan Mercury getting one at 76 kg.