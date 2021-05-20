newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

Rams make 2A Boys SH Relay Final on Saturday; P-C senior Hoyle is 5th in Girls’ Shot Put

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 22 hours ago

Day one of the Iowa High School Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines saw Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle place fifth in the Class 1A shot put for girls. Her first toss of 38′ 7″ was her best as light rain fell throughout the time she was throwing. Hoyle scored four points for the Rockets and she is the 1A girls’ leader in the discus throw, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Des Moines, IAtricountytimes.com

Ballard girls qualify for state in four events: Witt punches ticket for Bomber boys

Ballard wants a repeat of the Class 3A girls’ state cross country race during the state co-ed track meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sophomores Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe came in first and second individually during state cross country to help the Bombers repeat as 3A state team champions. Ballard won’t be in the running for a team title this time around, but the talented distance runners have the potential to be the first two to cross the finish line in both the 3,000 and 1,500-meter running events.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams and Panthers meet in Soccer

Greene County and Panorama play high school soccer against each other later today. The boys play at Karber Field in Grand Junction and the girls meet in Panora. For the Greene County boys, it’s varsity first at 5:30 p.m. in what is the regular season finale. Coach Carl Behne’s Rams are coming off Friday’s 5-0 victory over East Sac County (Lake View) and are 10-6 on the season. The postseason begins this Thursday at 7 p.m. in Grand Junction vs. Atlantic.
Des Moines, IASentinel

Warriors prepare for state track

DES MOINES, Iowa — North Union’s Bryer Prochniak and Carter Anderson will compete in two events each, while the Warriors’ Sam Nielsen and Anna Longhenry will vie for honors in one individual event and also combine for three legs of two relay races during this week’s Iowa Class 1A state track & field meet.
West Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Boys soccer: Nikes cruise to SEI Superconference Tournament title

John Wagner had a vision of how he wanted his Notre Dame-West Burlington high school boys soccer team to play this season. Wagner got to see his vision come to fruition Saturday during the finals of the SEI Superconference Tournament on an otherwise miserable, rainy day at the Carl "Mac" McGill Sports Complex in Wapello.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Girls Track to be Well Represented

The Panorama girls track and field team will be well represented later this week at the state championships in Des Moines. A total of nine events, six individuals and three relays, will feature Panorama athletes. Freshman Jaidyn Sellers will be making her debut on the big stage and will compete in the 100 meter and the 200 meter. Olivia Steffan will race in the 400 meter, and Gwen Steffan will run in the 800 meter race. Ella Waddle will represent the Panthers in the 1500 meter. Shey Storesund will compete in the 100 meter hurdles. Panorama also qualified in the 4X400 meter, 4X800, and the distance medley.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Suhr and Wardyn Leading Chargers at State

The AC/GC boys track and field team will have a handful of athletes competing at the state championships later this week. Junior Trevin Suhr will represent the Chargers in a pair of distance events. Suhr will run in the 800 meter and the 1600 meter race. Wardyn will conclude his track and field career as a Charger in the 110 meter hurdles and the high jump. The Chargers will also have their 4X800 relay compete.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams play well, but season ends

Greene County High School boys’ golf coach Heath Telleen said the Rams played one of their better rounds of the year on Friday in Atlantic, but it wasn’t enough and the season has come to an end. Greene County played in a Class 3A Sectional at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club and placed fourth among eight teams, one of the better Sectional Tournament placings in recent years.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams and Raiders split Soccer twin bill

Greene County hosted East Sac County in a high school soccer girl/boy doubleheader on Friday at Karber Field in Grand Junction. The ESC girls and Greene County boys were winners. The Raiders won their fifth match in a row and improved to 11-3 while the Rams fell to 0-13. The...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Boys’ Sectional today; Girls at SH Thursday

Cooperative weather is in the forecast today for the Greene County High School boys’ golf team as they enter the postseason in Atlantic for a Class 3A Sectional Tournament. Coach Heath Telleen’s Rams will play 18 holes at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club, along with seven other schools. Coach...
beeherald.com

Boys' Golf: Rams secure impressive silver at HOIC meet

STATE CENTER - The season reached a crescendo at the perfect time. The Greene County boys’ golf team fired off their best 18-hole team score of the spring May 4, resulting in a runner-up finish at the Heart of Iowa Conference tournament in State Center. The Rams carded a total...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Girls’ golf today, boys Sectional Friday

There’s high school girls’ golf today for the Greene County girls under the direction of Coach Josh Carlson. The Rams play in the South Hamilton Tournament at the Jewell Golf and Country Club. Coach Heath Telleen’s boys’ golf team plays in a Class 3A Sectional Tournament on Friday at the...
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Ram boys soccer split in recent action

The Greene County boys soccer team defeated Prairie City-Monroe 7-0 May 2 at Karber Field in Grand Junction. The Rams are now 8-3 on the season. Scoring goals for the Rams, who are tied for ninth place in the Class 1A rankings, were Alex Roberts and Jose Velazco with two each, and one apiece from Nate Black, Nathan Behne, and Chris Villalobos. The goals were the first of the season for Black and Villalobos.
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Boys second, girls sixth in HOIAC golf tourney

West Marshall hosted the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference boys golf tournament in State Center May 4. Greene County finished second in the 18-hole event. Prairie City-Monroe was first with 334 strokes. The Rams and Nevada had 345, followed by West Marshall with 354, Roland-Story 360, South Hamilton 370 and Saydel 413.
Iowa City, IAMessenger

IN THE CLUTCH

MANSON — In her final season before running in Iowa City, Southeast Valley senior Kiersten Fisher will compete for four individual state titles. Fisher won the 100 hurdles (15.22), long jump (18-01.5) and the high jump (5-02). She was second in the 200-meter dash (12.66). SV’s Morgan Farnham will join...
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...