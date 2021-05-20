Rams make 2A Boys SH Relay Final on Saturday; P-C senior Hoyle is 5th in Girls’ Shot Put
Day one of the Iowa High School Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines saw Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle place fifth in the Class 1A shot put for girls. Her first toss of 38′ 7″ was her best as light rain fell throughout the time she was throwing. Hoyle scored four points for the Rockets and she is the 1A girls’ leader in the discus throw, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com