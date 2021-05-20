White House press secretary calls Texas’ abortion ban ‘assault’ on women’s rights
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The Biden White House is taking aim at a recently passed Texas abortion bill. Texas governor Greg Abbott signed the so-called “heartbeat ban” abortion bill into law Wednesday. It bars most abortions after the onset of a fetal heartbeat. That can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. There are exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest.www.wbtv.com