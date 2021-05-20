newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Outcast to icon: Peter Tatchell's 50 years of LGBT+ activism

trust.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, May 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Driven by passion and motivated by justice, veteran activist Peter Tatchell says LGBT+ equality remains elusive despite his 50-year campaign for gay rights in Britain and beyond. In a Netflix documentary that premiered on Thursday, the maverick campaigner said fairness for LGBT+ people...

news.trust.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tatchell
Person
Ian Mckellen
Person
Robert Mugabe
Person
David Furnish
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbt Rights#Human Rights Campaign#Lgbt Rights#Gay Rights#Activism#Gay Pride#Religious Freedom#Zimbabwean#Labour#Russian#British#The London Assembly#Queer Freedom#Pride Marches#Gender Identity#Justice#Singer Elton John#Campaigning#Documentary#Religious Disagreements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Society
News Break
LGBT
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Netflix
Related
MinoritiesTODAY.com

FX's 'Pride' docuseries chronicles 6 decades of LGBTQ activism

Ahead of Pride Month in June, FX Networks will air a documentary series chronicling the LGBTQ community’s fight for civil rights in the United States across six decades. Directed by seven renowned queer filmmakers, “Pride” is a six-episode limited series debuting Friday that shines a spotlight on some of the most celebrated LGBTQ milestones and trailblazers, along with lesser-known pivotal moments and activists going back to the 1950s.
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Tunnel Found At Western Australia Detention Centre

PERTH, Australia — A 20-meter-long escape tunnel has been found at an immigration center northeast of Perth, activists say. The tunnel, which was also three meters high, was discovered on May 10 around 10 am at the Yongah Hill detention center in Western Australia. Activists from the Refugee Action Coalition...
MinoritiesVulture

Laverne Cox Dubbed With Male Voice in Italian Promising Young Woman

The May 13 Italian-language premiere of Emerald Fennell’s Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman has been delayed after a clip in which Laverne Cox’s character, Gail, is dubbed by a male actor, Roberto Pedicini, was released on May 6. Italian viewers expressed their outrage with the casting decision on social media. “I think this dubbing choice was a straight-up act of violence,” Italian actress and voice actress Vittoria Schisano, a trans woman who has previously dubbed Cox in the documentary Amend: The Fight for America, told the Guardian. “It’s insulting. I’d feel bullied if I were [Cox],” she added. The Italian versions of Cox’s projects have been doing this for years. Her roles on Orange Is the New Black, The Mindy Project, and Doubt are all dubbed by the same man, Andrea Lavagnino. A cis man also voices her Promising Young Woman character in Germany and Spain, where the movie is already out. Universal Pictures International, which handles distribution of the movie in Europe, gave a statement to the Guardian. “We are deeply grateful to Laverne and the transgender community for opening our eyes to a bias that neither we nor many in our industry had recognised,” it reads. “While there was no malicious intent behind this mistake, we are working diligently to fix it. We have begun redubbing Ms. Cox’s voice with female actors in our international territories and are pushing back release dates to ensure the correct version is available.
EuropeBBC

Foreign Secretary issues warning to Russia on ransomware

The foreign secretary Dominic Raab has issued a warning to Russia about sheltering those behind ransomware attacks. Russia "can't just wave their hands and say it's nothing to do with them", he said. "Even if it is not directly linked to the state they have a responsibility to prosecute those...
Violent CrimesBBC

Safe Sweden faces up to wave of women's killings

Six women have been killed in just five weeks in Sweden, reigniting debates about domestic violence in a country usually praised for its gender equality. The deaths span three regions and three generations, but in almost all cases there has been a common thread: the arrest of a man they had had a close relationship with.
New York City, NYcrossroadstoday.com

NYC Pride parade bans police; Gay officers ‘disheartened’

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers of New York City’s Pride events said Saturday they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history.
HuffingtonPost

Movie Studio Misgenders Laverne Cox's 'Promising Young Woman' Role In Europe

Universal Pictures is postponing the international distribution of “Promising Young Woman” amid outrage that cisgender male actors were hired to dub Laverne Cox’s voice in European editions of the movie. The movie, which also stars Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham, was initially slated for a May 13 release in Italy...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Orthodox Jewish woman reveals her 10-YEAR struggle to divorce her husband - who refuses to grant her a separation under Jewish law despite them living apart for over a decade

An Orthodox Jewish woman from New York City has earned widespread support after revealing that she has been trying to get to get a divorce for over ten years — all because her husband refuses to grant her one under Jewish law. Chava Herman Sharabani separated from her ex-husband, Naftali...
Minoritiesouttraveler.com

Trans Men Laughed At and Denied Entry to Egypt

The case highlights the issues for travelers whose gender markers on IDs don't match their gender presentation. Earlier this month, according to The Times of Isreal, two trans men were mocked and refused entry into Egypt because their passports still listed their deadnames and gender assigned at birth. Egyptian security...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Losing the Name ‘Duchess’ Would Automatically Get Her a Princess Title Instead

Ah, the irony. Vocal critics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Twitter have been calling for the couple to lose their royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid their increasingly outspoken approach to describing royal life. Most recently, Prince Harry doubled down on comments he’d made in the explosive Oprah interview on a podcast with Dax Shepard, and the seeming criticism of Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II that he furthered has renewed calls for them to be stripped of their honorifics — a situation that British historian Kate Williams informs us could actually have the opposite result they’re hoping for.