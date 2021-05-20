newsbreak-logo
Who is Bex from Matty In The Morning? Meet the Kiss 108 producer and co-host

By Jane Corscadden
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is Bex from Matty In The Morning? The Kiss 108 show is trending at the minute due to host Matt Siegel’s outburst about Demi Lovato. He appeared to quit over the incident, however, was back on the airwaves this morning. But what do we know about the show’s producer,...

CelebritiesBoston Globe

‘I’m here. Good morning’: Matt Siegel, host of ‘Matty in the Morning’, returns to the airwaves Thursday

Radio host Matt Siegel of Kiss 108 FM′s “Matty in the Morning” returned to the airwaves on Thursday after abruptly signing off during Wednesday’s broadcast in the wake of being told to stop making jokes about pop star Demi Lovato’s announcement that they are non-binary. Siegel, who said he was being muzzled by the station, initially told listeners he was “ending [his] portion of the radio show,” but later said in a text, “I ain’t leaving.”
Celebritiesradioinsight.com

Did Matt Siegel Quit Kiss 108 Boston This Morning?

Did the 40+ year run of Matt Siegel’s “Matty In The Morning” at iHeartMedia CHR “Kiss 108” WXKS-FM Medford/Boston come to an abrupt end today?. During this morning’s show, Siegel stated that he was told by his boss he needed to stop talking about Demi Lovato coming out as non-binary after Siegel said he wasn’t allowed to be “anti-wokeness”. Siegel stated on-air, “It’s not personal, it’s professional. He said he doesn’t want me talking about this. Today I was anti-wokeness and I can’t do that, so basically, what I’m told is, I can talk about light, funny things like where the Jonas Brothers are going to be but I can’t do what I really want to do, which is just be a funny comic and tell it like it is, so I’m ending my portion of the radio show right now. It has been a hell of a run, but I think it’s coming to an end.”
Entertainmentbarrettsportsmedia.com

Stinchfield to Co-Host Mornings on Salem’s KRLA/KTIE

Jennifer Horn has been flying solo in mornings on 870 The Answer in Los Angeles and 590 The Answer in San Bernandino since December, when Brian Whitman stepped down. That’ll change Tuesday as Grant Stinchfield has been tabbed as her new co-host on “The Morning Answer”. Stinchfield said in a...
Beauty & Fashioninterviewmagazine.com

Meet Halston, the Host with the Most

——— In the conversation that accompanied her November 1976 Interview cover story, Elizabeth Taylor was prompted to name her favorite fashion designers. In a swift rebuttal, the Oscar-winner corrected her interviewer, saying, “You mean Halston? It’s not ‘designers,’ it’s ‘designer.’” Like many admirers at the time, Liz was likely drawn to Halston’s silhouettes for what they represented: a revolution. Known for cutting subversive patterns, the designer’s collections exuded confidence, sensuality, and a changing tide in fashion that was free of inhibition.
MoviesThe Guardian

Snow White’s kiss is far from the dodgiest Disney moment

When is a kiss not just a kiss, but something more sinister? Most would agree that consent – and certainly the involvement of Donald Trump – should play a major role in such a discussion, but few of us would have spotted the scene in which Prince Charming wakes up the title character with a smooch in 1937’s Disney classic Snow White as a problematic moment, even in 2021. After all, the concept of kissing as a way to break magical spells and curses has been a fairytale staple for centuries in stories such as The Frog Prince.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Noel Clarke Accused of Impropriety on BBC's 'Doctor Who' Set

The ongoing Noel Clarke behavioral impropriety saga took a further sordid turn with the embattled star accused of misbehavior of the sets of BBC’s flagship show “Doctor Who.”. “Several sources came forward to allege they were sexually harassed or inappropriately touched by the actor on a flagship show, ‘Doctor Who,'”...
TV SeriesTyler Morning Telegraph

‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for Seasons 57 & 58 at NBC

Days of Our Lives isn’t going anywhere. NBC, Corday Productions, and Sony Pictures Television have announced the renewal of the daytime soap for two more years, Seasons 57 and 58. This comes after the series celebrated its 55th anniversary in late 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and was able to maintain a safe and steady production schedule. (Also, due to how far in advance DAYS films, they didn’t have to rush back to production as they were figuring out safety protocols due to COVID-19.)
Celebritiesyourblackworld.net

Joe Budden Boots Rory From His Podcast as a Co-Host

The Joe Budden Podcast essentially changed the landscape of podcasting after host Joe Budden took the show from its humble start to scoring an exclusive deal with Spotify. Despite loads of success which appears to be ongoing, the show has experienced a moment many saw coming after Budden apparently fired Rory and ended the podcast as many knew it.
Visual ArtThe Guardian

Actor Timothy Spall gets first solo show of his paintings

He is one of Britain’s most revered actors and has portrayed JMW Turner and LS Lowry on screen – and now Timothy Spall is having his own paintings hung in a solo show at a London gallery. The gallery owner Domenic Pontone asked Spall to create a show after seeing...