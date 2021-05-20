Who is Bex from Matty In The Morning? Meet the Kiss 108 producer and co-host

Did the 40+ year run of Matt Siegel’s “Matty In The Morning” at iHeartMedia CHR “Kiss 108” WXKS-FM Medford/Boston come to an abrupt end today?. During this morning’s show, Siegel stated that he was told by his boss he needed to stop talking about Demi Lovato coming out as non-binary after Siegel said he wasn’t allowed to be “anti-wokeness”. Siegel stated on-air, “It’s not personal, it’s professional. He said he doesn’t want me talking about this. Today I was anti-wokeness and I can’t do that, so basically, what I’m told is, I can talk about light, funny things like where the Jonas Brothers are going to be but I can’t do what I really want to do, which is just be a funny comic and tell it like it is, so I’m ending my portion of the radio show right now. It has been a hell of a run, but I think it’s coming to an end.”