newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

South Korean President Moon calls for 'bilateral cooperation' in visit to D.C.

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FRQn_0a6EdVEw00
South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his trip to Washington, D.C. calling for "bilateral cooperation" between the two nations ahead of a summit with President Joe Biden. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed a desire to deepen the nation's "bilateral cooperation" with the United States on Thursday, ahead of a scheduled summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Moon delivered remarks alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday afternoon as he said he hopes his discussions with U.S. lawmakers will "not only establish peace on the Korean Peninsula" but also combat the COVID-19 pandemic, reviving the economy and responding to climate change."

"Although the coronavirus draws people apart physically, ironically it proves that all of humanity is connected as one," he said. "As we need solidarity and cooperation of all humankind to defeat the virus, I believe the same is true for building a better future. We need to talk and communicate across borders."

Pelosi said the United States was eager to hear from Moon "about issues of concern to both of our countries" and touted the presence of 28,000 U.S. troops in South Korea.

"We look forward to hearing what you have to say about security, in terms of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula; about how we can work together on the climate issue and thank you for your extraordinary leadership in that regard; our cooperation to fight the pandemic and again, in so many ways to benefit from Korea's being in the forefront of innovation as we go forward to make the future better for the people of the world, particularly how we work together for our two countries," she said.

Moon also visited Arlington National Cemetery where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to service members whose remains have not been identified including those killed in the Korean War.

The South Korean president donated a plaque that read, "In Memory of the Unknown Soldiers and their Noble Sacrifices."

On Friday, Moon will attend a ceremony where Biden will present the Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
110K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Peninsula#Korean People#United States#U S Troops#Security#South Korean#U S Lawmakers#Climate Change#Humanity#Borders#House Speaker#Service Members#Innovation#Fight#Cooperation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon offering J&J vaccinations to South Korean troops

The U.S. military is offering Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines to South Korean troops as that country struggles with a vaccine shortage. The Yonhap News Agency reports that U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have already delivered 13,000 doses of the J&J vaccine. "We are discussing with the U.S. side diverse ways...
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

South Korea Isn’t a Junior Partner for America

On May 21, South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the United States to meet with President Joe Biden, making Moon the second head of state to greet Biden in person. That’s an appropriate priority for South Korea, one of the most significant nations for U.S. foreign policy as Washington’s critical concerns move to East Asia. Moon’s visit to Washington would be the right time for the Biden White House to announce a new era of the 68-year-old alliance.
Foreign Policyprudentpressagency.com

The US intelligence director visited the inter-Korean border

Today, the Director of US National Intelligence, Avril Haines, visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas, He gave many details about his visit or whether he met anyone during the visit. It was only disclosed Heinz planned a short guided tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA),...
WorldUS News and World Report

Analysis-S.Korea's COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages Overshadow Moon-Biden Summit

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's struggle to boost coronavirus vaccine supplies is threatening to overshadow President Moon Jae-in's first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, with pressure mounting on Moon to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made shots. Moon had hoped to use the Washington meeting next week as...
WorldForeign Policy

Moon Wants a Legacy on North Korea That Isn’t Coming

U.S. President Joe Biden faces a delicate problem when he hosts his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, at the White House on May 21. The two leaders don’t see eye to eye on North Korea, and both sides are playing a masterful game to cover up the rift. Biden, Secretary...
Worldlowyinstitute.org

Biden’s North Korea review is a diplomatic victory for Moon Jae-in

US President Joe Biden will later this month hold his first face-to-face meeting as president with his South Korean counterpart, President Moon Jae-in. In the lead-up to the 21 May meeting, the United States has announced the preliminary results of its North Korea policy review. Although lacking in specifics, the review made clear the Biden administration would commit to “a more calibrated, practical, measured approach” towards North Korea, one that seeks progress towards denuclearisation through diplomacy. Gone are the days of “fire and fury” or even the more gently named “strategic patience”.
WorldArkansas Online

S. Korean seeks revival of talks for North, U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's leader said Monday that he'll use his upcoming summit with President Joe Biden to push to restart diplomacy with North Korea, saying that the U.S. has opted for a diplomatic, phased approach to resolve the nuclear crisis. The White House recently said officials completed...
Worldsmallwarsjournal.com

05/10/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs. 1. We need to talk about Kim: US and South Korea remain far apart on the North as first summit approaches. 2. Donald Kirk: Is South Korea next in line for US forces withdrawal?. 3. Moon, entering final...
PoliticsMetro International

South Korea’s Moon says looking for North Korea response for peace talks

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday he was looking forward to North Korea’s response to engagement efforts as he seeks to restore peace-building amid stalled talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes. Moon’s comments, in a speech marking the fourth year of his presidency, come ahead...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

Will Iraq Buy South Korea’s New KF-21 Fighter Jet?

One country South Korea hopes to export its new fighter jet, the JF-21 Boramae, to is Iraq. But is this a realistic expectation on Seoul’s part?. South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently indicated that Iraq might become a potential buyer of the KF-21. Baghdad previously bought the T-50 Golden Eagle supersonic jet trainer, South Korea’s first indigenously-built fighter jet.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Resolving US-North Korea tension requires a formal end to Korean War

Last week, the Biden administration announced it had finalized its North Korea policy review. While many details are missing, the policy review prioritizes a phased agreement toward full denuclearization, rejecting the Trump administration’s “all-or-nothing” approach that failed at the Hanoi summit in 2019. That the administration is prepared to engage...
Worldnknews.org

US and South Korean defense officials to discuss North Korea next week

Top defense officials from the United States and South Korea will meet in Washington next week to discuss North Korea and other alliance issues ahead of the two countries’ upcoming presidential summit later this month, Seoul’s Ministry of National Defense said on Friday. According to the defense ministry, U.S. assistant...