SCHENECTADY — It's a harsh reality to Daniel Smalls who knows too well how wearing suits or sweats seemingly determines if he will have an encounter with police. “I never have been pulled over in my vehicle in a suit,” said Smalls, a Black attorney who drives a luxury sports utility vehicle and lives in Niskayuna with his wife and four sons, ages 3 to 15. “Every time I’ve gotten pulled over, it has been in a hoodie, and many times I don’t receive tickets.”