Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth high school celebrates achievements of graduating seniors

By Dionne Anglin
fox4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas - After a school year made more challenging by the pandemic, some Fort Worth ISD graduating seniors are celebrating making it to the finish line. "Decision Day" at Eastern Hills H.S. recognizes seniors headed not only for college, but other opportunities as well. The school is situated...

