Dexter season 9's new teaser trailer has confirmed a fall premiere date. No specific date is given in the cheeky new teaser - but telling fans that Dexter will be back this fall is a much-needed update. The announcement that Dexter season 9 is happening dropped last fall, but since the COVID-19 pandemic has been in surging since then, there was really no telling when Dexter season 9 could actually complete production and make it onto the screen. As we can now see, showrunner Clyde Philips shot what he needed - although the vague "fall" release window probably says that finishing post-production still requires an uncertain amount of time.