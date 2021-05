The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a somewhat surprising team so far in 2021. After getting off to a poor start, going 5-10, they turned it around by going 10-4 since. They’ve done so primarily on the backs of an offensive surge. Through the first 15 games they scored 4.5 Runs per game, and since then 6.1, thanks to their team OPS improving nearly 150 points! Manager Torey Lovullo has implemented a strategy of platooning and playing in game matchups and substitutions, looking to maximize offense whenever possible. It seems to be working, at least for now.