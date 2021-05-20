5 for Good: Dorchester program helps gang-affiliated youth
BOSTON — Ruben DaSilva, 25, remembered when he was 7. That's when his family, in search of opportunity, moved from Cape Verde to Dorchester. He said it was challenging. "Not only trying to fit in but trying to find a purpose or just a friend group," DaSilva said. "I always found myself on the corner, hanging around with friends. Today looking back, you would never have thought you would see some of your friends die, some of your friends go to jail."