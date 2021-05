Here at the McSwain Center, we receive calls quite often concerning blue-green algae in ponds. Blue-algae can be a cause of concern, however, most people have very little understanding of the topic. I have several sources that I like to cite when talking to landowners about blue-green algae, one is an article written by a fellow NC Cooperative Extension Agent in Franklin County, Martha Mobley. I have taken her article, edited and expanded it for this platform.