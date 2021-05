Join us in welcoming Shaen Layle to the Ironton and Fredericktown branches of Ozark Regional Library for two book signings. These exciting events are scheduled for 5 p.m., May 11, in Ironton and 5 p.m., May 25, in Fredericktown. You may remember Shaen as Ozark Regional Library’s long-time Youth Librarian. Since leaving the library, Shaen has co-authored two books with her mother-in-law Nancy Mehl, and has just published "Secondhand Chances," her first solo full-length book.