When Edin Terzic took over from the recently deposed Lucien Favre, and for large parts of the season since, the possibility of ending the season with silverware and a spot in the top four seemed rather far-fetched. But here we are. Borussia Dortmund currently sit fourth in the league, and last night they lifted the DFB-Pokal for the fifth time in the club’s history. For a lifelong BVB fan and someone that has worked at he club for many years, this has been an incredible journey for Edin Terzic. It was a great moment seeing him win a trophy for his club.