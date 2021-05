During 2020, Palo Alto Networks raised over $5.4 million through a special 4-to-1 matching program to support colleagues and communities impacted by COVID-19. We were humbled by the generous spirit of our global workforce as they contributed to organizations providing relief to individuals and communities around the world. Yet, more than a year after the start of the pandemic, the call for action continues. India is facing a surge in coronavirus cases and infrastructure challenges to address the needs of its population. The need for India COVID-19 relief is high.