Alaska Troopers are not releasing any new information about the human remains found in a half-buried freezer a dozen miles from Tok. Fairbanks dispatch was notified at 6:05 a.m. Monday of "a freezer containing human remains in the woods near mile 112 of the Tok Cutoff," according to a trooper dispatch. Tok-based troopers went to the area and found the partially buried freezer approximately 100 feet into the woods from the road, with only a recreational site and rest area nearby.