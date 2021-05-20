newsbreak-logo
The Tyket App is Ready to Revolutionize Entertainment with Beta Release

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

StageWood Rolls Out Tyket to Change the Way People Seek & Attend Live Events. The entertainment industry is long overdue for restructuring. Performers barely have reputable gig opportunities to build a career on, producers rely on unethical business practices to make money, and the ones left hurting most are the fans. The solution? Build a platform where fans, talent, and producers can collaborate to uplift each other. That’s exactly what Tyket will do.

www.chron.com
BusinessPublishers Weekly

Kakao Entertainment Acquires Radish Reading App

Radish, a mobile reading app offering serialized bingeable genre fiction, has been acquired by Kakao Entertainment, the entertainment media arm of Korean internet platform Kakao, in a transaction valued at $440 million. The Radish board and shareholders have approved the acquisition, which is expected to be finalized in June. Under...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Clubhouse Officially Releases Android Beta App

Android users will finally be able to download the Clubhouse app on their devices—but they'll still need an invite. The audio-based social network officially released its beta Android app over the weekend to US users. According to the Google Play store, over 50,000 people already have downloaded Clubhouse’s Android beta app.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Mobile Comics Platform Tapas Acquired In $510 Million Deal With Korean Entertainment Giant

Tapas Media, a US-based webcomics publisher that has made giant strides in the booming market for mobile-optimized content, was today acquired by Kakao Entertainment in a $510 million cash transaction for 100% of the company, according to an announcement from Tapas. That move is bound to open a new and intensive round of competition for North American fans between two South Korean media giants angling to dominate the fast-growing market.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

These deals on music and entertainment apps sound great

If there is anything that the last year has shown us, it’s that there are a lot of different ways you can learn to entertain yourself. Music is one of the best ways to fill your days, whether you’re listening to it, learning to read it, or playing it yourself. Here are some great deals on music and entertainment apps to bring more music into your life without having to pay too much for it.
foodlogistics.com

Foodetective Launches New API Service

Foodetective introduced its new API and interface, raising $2 million in seed funding. The integrating services from over 300 vendors allows restaurants to merge their technology in a custom, centralized location and are able to access all their subscribers in a single app. In addition, the platform aggregates data from...
Economymartechseries.com

GRIN Adds $16 Million to Series A to Revolutionize the Creator Economy

GRIN, the leading influencer marketing software for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, announces $16 million in new capital led by Imaginary Ventures. The round also included participation from Good Friends Venture Capital, which includes the founders of leading brands such as Allbirds, Warby Parker and Harry’s as general partners. This round is an extension of the company’s recent Series A, which took place in December 2020, highlighting GRIN’s rapid growth and support within the market. The additional funding will allow the company to heavily invest in channel integrations, reporting, analytics and a new suite of tools to support the creator economy.
TV ShowsTorrentFreak

Pirate Release Group NTG Shut Down By Alliance For Creativity & Entertainment

The Alliance For Creativity and Entertainment has announced that it has "put a permanent end" to the activities of piracy release group NTG. Working online under the pseudonym 'notthegrinch', the operator of the group ripped movies and TV shows from streaming services and uploaded them to several major private trackers from where they spread to more public services.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Apple Music HiFi lossless audio details found in latest Android app beta

It seems that Apple is gearing up to launch a lossless audio plan for its Apple Music streaming service, and a new app teardown reveals some new details about this unannounced lossless option. The hints were found in a teardown of the Apple Music 3.6.0 Beta app, including warnings about how much data it will take to stream lossless music when not connected to WiFi.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Niagara Launcher gets folder support and app pop-ups with latest beta update

In February this year, Niagara Launcher finally hit the stable channel after a successful beta run. A month after the stable release, the third-party home screen replacement app received its first major update, which introduced an updated weather widget, new animations, and more. Now, the developers are rolling out another significant update on the beta channel.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iPhone Podcasts app fix in the mix with iOS 14.6 Beta

If you’re looking for a fix for your recently mixed-up Podcasts app on your iPhone, you’re in luck. In the third Beta release for the software iOS 14.6, a set of features were modified for the Podcasts app. This update adds an option to “remove downloads” and brings the “Mark All As Played” option back to the app.
Cell Phonesfenderbender.com

EZ-ADAS Releases New App

May 14, 2021—A new version of the EZ-ADAS app, “EZ-ADAS Extended” has launched and is now available for download, according to a press release. The new mobile application features procedures for the Total Shop Solutions EZ-ADAS Recalibration System. The EZ-ADAS Extended app also includes expanded vehicle coverage for advanced driver-assistance systems and helpful step-by-step instructional videos.
SoftwareApple Insider

Apple provides release candidate beta of macOS 11.4 for testing

Apple has provided developers with the fourth beta and release candidate of macOS 11.4 for developer testing. The latest betas and configuration profiles can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, with subsequent changes available as over-the-air updates on enrolled devices. At this point in the cycle, public beta versions usually arrive a few hours later, via the Apple Beta Software Program.
Technology9to5Mac

Apple releases third developer beta of watchOS 7.5 to developers

Apple today released the third beta of watchOS 7.5 to developers, following the release of the second beta version on April 30. The update likely comes with more bug fixes and general improvements. We don’t exactly know what is new in watchOS 7.5. Previous beta releases didn’t seem to add...
Computerscryptopotato.com

Polars DeFi announces Beta Release Testing Program

The decentralized platform Polars, which seeks to solve the liquidity issue in the prediction market, has recently announced beta testing of the protocol on the Ethereum rinkeby testnet. Since the announcement over 27,5k users have signed up to participate. Community feedback will help the Polars team to build a better...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tears of Themis Closed Beta Test Release Date

The new game from miHoYo, the creators of hit Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis enters Closed Beta Testing today. Tears of Themis – next game from Genshin Impact creators CBT start: May 8, 2021. MiHoYo continues to work on their hit games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact. However, that doesn’t...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

As Brainbase Launches New Platforms, Artists Enjoy Greater IP Access

Los Angeles-based Brainbase, a company that helps brands monetize their intellectual property (IP), today launched two new online trademark filing and protection platforms that enable founders, creators, artists, designers and other professionals to quickly trademark and protect their IP–without a lawyer. Brainbase File enables seamless trademark registration through an API...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 14.6 Beta Brings Tweaks to Podcasts App Following Complaints

Apple has added a number of features to its Podcasts app in the third beta of iOS 14.6, seemingly in an attempt to address some of the useability problems introduced in iOS 14.5. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser spotted the Podcasts app changes in iOS 14.6 beta 3 and its source...