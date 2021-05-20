'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor on Returning for Season 2 and What to Expect as the Show's Focus Shifts

Sanditon's star Rose Williams, who plays Charlotte Heywood in the hit show, has shared some exciting news following the news of the series' return. It was recently confirmed that the show would be back for seasons two and three, after initially being cancelled back in 2019 by ITV. Speaking about the happy news, she tweeted: "Couldn’t be more thrilled. The continued support for our show has been so appreciated and... effective! Can’t wait to step into Charlotte’s shoes again. With love."