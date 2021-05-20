SSFC Spotlight: Andrija Novakovich reaches double digits in Italy

For the third time in his career, Andrija Novakovich has scored more than ten times in a single season. The 24-year-old striker netted a hat trick to close off the Serie B schedule with a 4-0 win over Reggina, finishing at 11 goals this year. Having spent several years on the periphery of the USMNT, he is beginning to deliver on his potential and has carved out a solid run of form in Italy. Ahead of a busy summer, his time may have come for a return to the fold and to receive a first call-up under the current regime.