Lazio’s UEFA Champions League aspirations appear to be hanging on by a thread now, as they find themselves down 2-0 to Fiorentina. Despite Simone Inzaghi’s side dominating possession, it didn’t result in any goals. Meanwhile, Dušan Vlahović has haunted Lazio in this game as the forward scored his second goal of the match to secure the three points for his side and likely put an end to the Biancocelesti’s dreams of playing in Europe’s top competition next year.