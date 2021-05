A Martinsville man will spend 5 years in prison for grand larceny, burglary at night and obtaining money by false pretense. Vijayan March Taylor, 29, of 52 Robinson Lane in Martinsville, has a record that dates back to 2012, when he pleaded guilty to grand larceny of an automobile in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 1 month suspended. He was also ordered to pay $4,382.17 in restitution.