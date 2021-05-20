Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: No-go for Game 1

newsbreak-logo
Hutton (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Montreal, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports. Hutton missed practice time leading up to the playoffs with an undisclosed injury, as he's yet to have his injury clarified. The 28-year-old's absence likely won't affect things from a fantasy perspective, as he went pointless in four games during the regular season. Hutton will look to return to the lineup for Saturday's Game 2.

