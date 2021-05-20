Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: No-go for Game 1

A week from playoffs, Frederik Andersen is neither out of sight nor out of mind for the Maple Leafs. The goalie was back at practice Monday, despite having one more game on his AHL conditioning stint, if desired, with the likely purpose of playing one of the two remaining regular-season games for the Leafs. With that and 95 minutes in the AHL last week where he was hit up for six goals against, he’d presumably be a bit more comfy as Jack Campbell’s back-up in post-season games. Andersen has not played in the NHL since March 19. The games this week against Ottawa and Winnipeg could also go to Campbell or David Rittich.