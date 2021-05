This week, a closer look at why Gap offloaded Intermix and whether in-store technology is catching on. Selling luxury fashion can’t be a side hustle. On Tuesday, multi-brand luxury retailer Intermix announced that private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners had entered an agreement with Gap Inc. to purchase Intermix for an undisclosed sum. Gap has been vocal about its focus on its billion-dollar brands since selling off its proprietary Intermix competitor Piperlime in 2015. At the time, Piperlime was pulling in less than $100 million in annual revenue, which was less than 1% of Gap Inc.’s total revenue. In 2020, 28-year-old Intermix, which Gap acquired in early 2012 for $130 million, reportedly also accounted for less than 1% of Gap Inc.’s total revenue.