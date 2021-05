It is my humble (and obviously correct) opinion that Thursday is the best day for baseball. Why? Well, reader, it’s because baseball is literally on all day. It starts with the day games at 1:00 EST-ish and ends at almost 1:00 am, depending on the west coast games. Thursday is better than Sunday (a day with lots of games during the day) because there are multiple games at night, instead of one Sunday Night Game that force-feeds you Alex Rodriguez‘s awful opinions. And, who isn’t going to stay up for an Ohtani missile or a Mike Trout AB at 10:30 pm EST?