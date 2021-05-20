newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

On The Money: Biden tries to navigate bumpy recovery | Jobless claims hit another post-pandemic low | Treasury calls for 15 percent minimum global tax

By Sylvan Lane
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STKVi_0a6EZNLg00
© Getty Images

Happy Thursday and welcome back to On The Money, where we’ve finally found uncontroversial CDC guidance. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line.

See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here.

Write us with tips, suggestions and news: slane@thehill.com, njagoda@thehill.com and nelis@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @SylvanLane, @NJagoda and @NivElis.

THE BIG DEAL—Biden tries to navigate fits and starts of economic recovery: An onslaught of surprising economic data is raising difficult questions for President Biden as he attempts to steer the recovery without derailing it.

  • Republicans have pounced on unexpectedly high inflation readings and a disappointing jobs report for April, arguing they are the products of an overzealous government response that could kneecap the economy.
  • Democrats counter that price hikes will be temporary, and that government programs and spending are needed to ensure a quick rebound and avoid the kind of multiyear sluggish recovery that followed the Great Recession.

But economists say both sides, to a certain degree, are flying blind given the potential quirks of an economy reawakening from a pandemic-induced slumber. It could take months before either side is vindicated.

“It’s harder to tell in data what’s an anomaly and a blip and what’s a new trend,” said Scott Ruesterholz, a portfolio manager at Insight Investment, pointing to unusual and unexpected starts and stops in the data over the past few months. “This is an unprecedented recession, so we’re having an unprecedented recovery.”

The Hill’s Niv Elis tells us why.

How long until we know? The lag between policy implementation and seeing the results can often take months.

  • Economists point out that even if GOP governors are successful in their efforts to get people back into the labor force by pulling federal unemployment benefits, there’s likely to be a two-month gap before the numbers will come in showing whether it worked.
  • State-level unemployment data for July won’t be available until September, and the emergency programs will have already expired by then.

Read more about the recovering economy:

  • The additional $300 in emergency unemployment benefits likely only has a small effect on recipients' decisions to take jobs, according to a new working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
  • The number of new applications for unemployment insurance fell last week to 444,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, setting a new post-lockdown low for initial weekly jobless claims.

LEADING THE DAY

House narrowly approves $1.9B Capitol security bill after 'squad' drama: The House on Thursday passed a $1.9 billion spending bill to upgrade Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 mob attack in a tight 213-212 vote, with the bill nearly going down because of opposition from liberal Democrats known as the "squad."

The legislation was approved with three Democrats — Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) — voting "no" and another three — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.) — voting "present." Two Republicans were absent from the vote, while all Republicans present voted "no."

What went down: Some liberals were questioning if a double standard was at play between police handling of Black Lives Matter protests and when the pro-Trump mob, some of whom carried Confederate flags, stormed the Capitol.

  • "We cannot support this increased funding while many of our communities continue to face police brutality while marching in the streets, and while questions about the disparate response between insurrectionists and those protesting in defense of Black lives go unanswered," Bush, Omar and Pressley said in a joint statement.
  • But the impasse sparked frustration among other Democrats, who were agitated that the bill's critics waited until the floor vote to air their grievances. "That kind of 'gotcha' thing does not help," one liberal Democrat said.

The Hill’s Cristina Marcos and Niv Elis have more here.

Treasury pitches global minimum tax rate of at least 15 percent: The Treasury Department on Thursday said it has proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent after meeting with officials from other countries as part of international tax negotiations.

"Treasury underscored that 15% is a floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher," the department said in a statement. "Treasury was heartened by the positive reception to its proposals and the unprecedented progress being made towards establishing a global corporate minimum tax."

The background:

  • The OECD, a group of industrialized countries, has been discussing international tax issues, including a global minimum corporate rate.
  • The Biden administration has been emphasizing the international negotiations as it seeks to raise U.S. taxes on multinational corporations to pay for infrastructure investment.
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that establishing a global minimum tax rate could help to end a "race to the bottom" on corporate taxes and help ensure countries are able to raise sufficient revenue to provide public services.

The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda breaks it down here.

GOOD TO KNOW

  • President Biden on Thursday signed an executive order directing several federal departments and agencies to analyze the risks climate change poses to the U.S. financial system and federal government, the White House announced.
  • Two of President Biden’s top Cabinet officials leading his infrastructure push on Thursday pitched lawmakers on the importance of a major investment in affordable housing as Democrats and Republicans attempt to strike a bipartisan deal.
  • A group of Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday introduced a bill aimed at encouraging businesses to hire workers who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The Treasury Department estimated that the gap between taxes owed and taxes paid on time was about $600 billion in 2019 as it provided more details on Thursday about President Biden's plan to strengthen IRS enforcement.

ODDS AND ENDS

  • Five women from across Amazon's corporate offices and warehouses are accusing the e-commerce giant of racial and gender discrimination, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday.
  • A watchdog group launched an advertising campaign on Wednesday to urge major corporations to end their membership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce over lobbying against voting rights legislation.
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

215K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Corporate Tax#U S Treasury#Economic Recovery#Jobless Claims#Government Spending#Cdc#Republicans#Democrats#Insight Investment#Gop#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Labor Department#Capitol#Confederate#The Treasury Department#White House#Oecd#U S Chamber Of Commerce#International Tax Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden administration proposes global minimum tax of at least 15%

The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum tax of at least 15% as it looks to level the playing field and stop what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called the "race to the bottom." However, the Treasury Department said that 15% is just the starting point and they will push for that rate to be higher.
BusinessThe Fiscal Times

Cost of Biden’s Covid Rescue Plan Revised Up to $2.1 Trillion

The Covid-19 rescue package enacted in March will cost $2.1 trillion over the next decade, or some $200 billion more than initially estimated, according to new projections from the Congressional Budget Office. In response to a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The federal government puts out a ‘help wanted’ notice as Biden seeks to undo Trump cuts

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, its staff depleted by Trump-era hiring freezes, is advertising for thousands of jobs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is bringing on dozens of lawyers after being gutted by four years of budget cuts. The Agriculture Department is moving to replace hundreds of scientists who fled or were forced out by the last administration.
Presidential Electionwallstreetwindow.com

Biden Wants a Global Minimum Tax to Offset His Proposed Huge Corporate Tax Increase – Andrew Moran (05/17/2021)

In the classic 1939 film, The Roaring Twenties, a desperate James Cagney tells Priscilla Lane, “You want the Brooklyn Bridge, all you gotta do is ask for it. If I can’t buy it, I’ll steal it.” Like a desperate lovesick puppy trying to force the object of his affection to fall in love with him, President Joe Biden has promised the American people the Brooklyn Bridge, relying on an elixir of higher taxes to carry out his plans. But suppose he fails to satisfy the two-thirds of Americans who endorse his spending plans. In that case, these folks might fall in love with the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate who can deliver the goods of prosperity and growth. Biden might try everything under the sun to woo his crush and make sure he showers the love of his life with diamonds and pearls, even if it means appealing to the worst instincts of the globalists: confiscation.
BusinessWashington Times

Biden's capital gains tax rate plan a formula for economic suicide

Did you receive 4.2% interest (the inflation rate) on your bank account this past year? More likely it was under 2%, on which you had to pay “income” tax, even though you lost money in inflation-adjusted terms. The Constitution gives Congress the power: “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof.”...
Congress & CourtsDorchester Reporter

Pressley to NE Council: Let’s combine Biden spending plans

With Democrats clinging to a slim majority in Congress, US Rep. Ayanna Pressley said the next recovery package should be big and inclusive of everything from roads and bridges to housing, childcare, and paid family leave, warning Democrats against breaking up the White House’s massive relief proposals to get something done.
Public HealthNew York Post

Workers file 473,000 new jobless claims, hitting another pandemic low

The number of Americans seeking new unemployment benefits continued a steady week-over-week decline, falling below a half million and hitting another pandemic low, the feds said Thursday. Initial worker filings for jobless claims, seen as a signal of layoffs, reached 473,000 last week, down from a revised total of 507,000...
Presidential Electiondallassun.com

Is Joe Biden Really 'Paying Americans Not to Work'

After the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of newly employed Americans had risen by only 266,000 in April rather than the 1 million that had been forecast, many were quick to point to expanded unemployment benefits as the culprit. As part of its response to the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Biden's American Rescue Plan unemployment extension making it difficult to find workers, employers say

Some U.S. small business and restaurant owners claim President Biden's unemployment benefit extension is making it difficult to hire new workers. The president's American Rescue Plan included a $300-per-week unemployment-benefit extension through September of 2021 despite concerns from Republicans that the benefits may be holding Americans back from finding new employment opportunities.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

EXCLUSIVE: Biden pushing out second-highest US border official

The Biden administration is pushing out the most senior career official at the country’s largest law enforcement agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to two people with firsthand knowledge. Political appointees at the Department of Homeland Security chose not to keep CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez on as the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden to speak on the economy as Treasury launches state and local aid funds

President Biden is expected to deliver an address Monday focusing on the U.S. economy after a jobs report reflecting hiring around the country in April fell far short of expectations. It comes as the Treasury Department on Monday announced the launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Funds to distribute $350 billion in state and local aid under the American Rescue Plan, a move the administration argues will not only help governments respond to the pandemic but will also bring back jobs.