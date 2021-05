MANSFIELD ─ Here is another option for those who wish to get outside and enjoy the season this weekend ─ watch movies under the stars. The Springmill Drive-In Theater has announced the opening of the 2021 season starting on Friday, May 14. On Friday and Saturday, the theater will show “Tom & Jerry,” a film adaptation of the classic cartoon, on screen one at 8:50 p.m. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features the two greatest icons in the Monsterverse, will be on the same screen at 10:50 p.m.