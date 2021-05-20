newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

Neck surgery cancelled. Here’s my interview with a woman whose symptoms are gone without the dangerous side effects of surgery

By Sonoran News
Sonoran News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, I consult with potential patients on a second opinion of having spinal surgery. The potential complications of spinal surgery have usually been explained to the patient once an appointment is made. Some of these complications or side effects can be deadly, and some may affect the patient’s quality of life so that they may not be able to continue their daily activities like they had even with the pain prior to the surgery.

sonorannews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Neck Pain#Blindness#Spinal Decompression#Side Effects#Pain Treatment#Hand Surgery#Physical Pain#Mri#Emg#Dvt#Neck Surgery#Spinal Surgery#Symptoms#Pain Relief#Physical Therapy#Pulmonary Embolism#Anesthesia#Potential Patients#Numbness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related