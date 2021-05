Good pitching the past few games, getting out to early leads and then having your bullpen protect the lead. These are the ways the Phillies have won during this five game winning streak. Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin went back to back in giving the team outstanding pitching, so Vince Velasquez would need to match their starts to keep the streak alive. The offense put up a six spot in the first inning last night, so the team would have to score runs in the first inning tonight to keep the streak alive. The pitching, bullpen included, shut down the Braves’ offense last night, recording eleven straight out, keeping the streak alive.