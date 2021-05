What came into fruition in January 2020, has quickly blossomed into a disruptive force in the beauty industry. It’s been a little over a year and a half since three Spelman alumni came together to launch Brown Girl Jane. What came into fruition in January 2020, has quickly blossomed into a disruptive force in the beauty industry. The plant-based wellness and beauty brand focuses on putting Black women’s needs at the forefront of their collection of CBD products while investing in Black women businesses along the way. The three founders of Brown Girl Jane each brought their different expertise to help launch and grow their business.