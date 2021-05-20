3 Ways To Improve Your Credit Score As An Entrepreneur

Shama Hyder is CEO of Zen Media, which turns brand moments into momentum, a best-selling author, and an internationally renowned keynote speaker. There is a common concern among entrepreneurs hoping to start a business—getting approved for a loan. And one of the key factors in getting approved for the loan you need is having a good credit score. Keeping a good credit history and having your finances in order might not be at the top of your list when it comes to starting a business, but ultimately, it will make the process so much smoother.