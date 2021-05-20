Geiger letter

What a sad day when a great local paper prints a so called “news article” from a known animal rights propagandist and then fails to label it as such. The opinion piece, “Why meat and dairy corporations are the Achilles’ heel of Biden’s climate plan,” published in the May 19, 2021, edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union, was repurposed from the Los Angeles Times. In publishing it in the Daily Jefferson County Union, the item reads as if it was written by a staff member of the Los Angeles Times. What’s missing is the real byline from the author, Viveca Morris. The Los Angeles Times at least noted that Morris is the Executive Director at the Law, Ethics, & Animals Program at the Yale Law School. That’s just the half of it. In Morris’s online bio at Yale, she writes that she focuses on how “the force of law can be leveraged to address industrialized abuses of animals, people, and the environment.”