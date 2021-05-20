newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, WI

Geiger letter

Daily Jefferson County Union
 1 day ago

What a sad day when a great local paper prints a so called “news article” from a known animal rights propagandist and then fails to label it as such. The opinion piece, “Why meat and dairy corporations are the Achilles’ heel of Biden’s climate plan,” published in the May 19, 2021, edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union, was repurposed from the Los Angeles Times. In publishing it in the Daily Jefferson County Union, the item reads as if it was written by a staff member of the Los Angeles Times. What’s missing is the real byline from the author, Viveca Morris. The Los Angeles Times at least noted that Morris is the Executive Director at the Law, Ethics, & Animals Program at the Yale Law School. That’s just the half of it. In Morris’s online bio at Yale, she writes that she focuses on how “the force of law can be leveraged to address industrialized abuses of animals, people, and the environment.”

www.dailyunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Jefferson County, WI
Industry
State
Wisconsin State
County
Jefferson County, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farm#News Article#The Los Angeles Times#The Yale Law School#Jbs#Cargill#Usda#Mr Vilsack#Prints#Opinion#Animal Rights#Edition#Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Ethics
Related
Wisconsin StateDaily Jefferson County Union

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation 2021 scholarship recipients announced

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announces this year’s scholarship recipients. A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches. This year’s scholarship winners...
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Archdiocese Sues Wisconsin Over Prisoner Visit Restrictions During Pandemic

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit demanding Wisconsin corrections officials relax COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit inmates. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of the archdiocese in Jefferson County. The lawsuit alleges the state Department of Corrections...