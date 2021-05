DECATUR, Ill. (DTN) -- Kellie Blair and Ryan Wieck may farm 900 miles apart, but they are singing the same song: More rain would be a good thing. Blair, who farms in Dayton, Iowa, is afraid to complain too loudly. There's a fine line between too little and too much moisture in these flat, rich soils of central Iowa. The Blair Farm corn and soybean crop is in the ground, but some spotty stands speak to a need for a drink and warmer temperatures to get things up and growing.