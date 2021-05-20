newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Foundation raises $1 billion to fight anti-Asian hate

crossroadstoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA foundation launched by prominent Asian American business leaders earlier this month said Thursday it has raised more than $1 billion to support Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The announcement from The Asian American Foundation, or TAAF, came minutes after President Joe Biden signed legislation aimed at curtailing the...

www.crossroadstoday.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Macarthur Foundation#Asian Americans#Charity#Donors#American Express#Obama Administration#Anti Asian#Taaf#Taff#Pacific Islanders#Cnn#White House#Mastercard#The Macarthur Foundation#The Aapi Community#Mtv#The Associated Press#The Lilly Endowment#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Apple
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Charities
Related
Congress & Courtsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Biden Signs Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill

President Biden has signed into law legislation that aims to combat the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans that has occurred since the coronavirus pandemic. The bill, called the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, is designed to improve hate crime tracking and reporting by assigning a Justice Department official to review and expedite hate crimes reports and bolstering support for state and local officials investigating hate crimes.
MinoritiesNBC News

Asian American Foundation reacts to the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act

President Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law in part as a response to the dramatic rise in attacks against Asians and Asian-Americans during the pandemic. News NOW spoke to journalist Lisa Ling and basketball star Jeremy Lin to discuss their roles in the newly formed Asian American Foundation and how the bill could positively impact the AAPI community.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Biden signs law targeting hate crimes against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON — Responding to the surge of attacks on Asian Americans during the coronavirus crisis, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation intended to bolster federal and local investigations into hate crimes based on victims’ race or ethnicity. The new law, which the House and Senate passed with bipartisan support,...
Minoritiesfloridapolitics.com

Democrats pitch anti-hate appeal to Asian Americans

The ad comes as an Asian hate crimes bill heads to Joe Biden's desk. Under the recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Democrats are pitching an appeal to Asian Americans with advertising in Florida and 24 other states. One message: With Asian Americans under attack through...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Don’t Sleep on Asian American Voters

When Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and other prominent Democrats appeared online at a major fundraiser last night, they spotlighted one of the least discussed lessons of the 2020 election: Asian Americans are poised for a major leap in electoral influence. In Democratic circles, the bloc’s impact on the 2020 election...
MinoritiesThe Hill

A spike in anti-Asian hate could lead to systemic change in schools

In March, a series of shootings at Asian spas killed eight people and rocked headlines around the country. After a year of increasingly severe and frequent attacks against Asian Americans, experts say it will take systemic change to turn the boat around. A good place to start? At our country’s...
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

US House approves anti-Asian-American hate crimes bill

The US House of Representatives approved legislation on Tuesday that aims to strengthen federal efforts to address hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans, clearing the measure for President Joe Biden’s signature. The bill, which specifically addresses the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, was passed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Madison365

House passes bill to counter rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

(CNN) — The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to pass legislation intended to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The vote was 364-62 with 62 Republicans voting against it. President Joe Biden has voiced his support for the measure and now that it has passed the House, it will be cleared for his signature.
Presidential ElectionNPR

Harris To Asian Americans: Turn Pain And Outrage Into Political Power

When last year's election results showed Georgia to be a purple state - a state that voted for Joe Biden, a state that elected two Democratic senators - Asian American voters were part of that picture. They are a growing part of a vital state's electorate. And that is one sign of the rising political influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which NPR political reporter Juana Summers has been following. Good morning.
MinoritiesVoice of America

Anti-Asian Hate Touches International Students

The rate of anti-Asian hate crime has soared in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020. International students in the U.S. report isolated incidents. Kathleen Struck has this report. Camera: Nicholas Jastrzebski.
MinoritiesNewsday

Students organize rally at Herricks High against anti-Asian crimes

More than 100 people rallied Saturday at Herricks High School in a student-organized demonstration against anti-Asian hate crimes that have surged during the coronavirus pandemic. "COVID-19 has given racists another excuse to justify their hateful sentiments," student Madison Chiu, 18, told the crowd. " . . . We have been...
San Francisco, CAarcamax.com

Solidarity in the Fight Against Asian American Hate

Some very troubling data was released this month from the Stop AAPI Hate ("AAPI" referring to Asian American Pacific Islander) reporting center showing that from March 2020 to March 2021, 6,603 attacks targeting Asians occurred in the U.S. Resentment toward Asian Americans has been building throughout the pandemic; incendiary political rhetoric, particularly the racist terms "China virus" and "Wuhan virus," unfurled on social media, branding Asian Americans as responsible for spreading COVID-19. Now we are seeing anti-Asian hate incidents rise across the nation. Two elderly Chinese women were recently stabbed in San Francisco, and six women of Asian descent were killed at an Atlanta spa in March. Stop AAPI Hate findings reveal that California and New York have the highest rates of violence against Asians. Russell Jeung, an Asian American studies professor at San Francisco State University and co-founder of Stop AAPI, has pointed out that the economic hardships resulting from the pandemic, especially in low-income urban areas, has made scapegoats of Asians who live in these communities.
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Over 75 Asian, LGBTQ groups oppose anti-Asian hate crimes bill

More than 75 Asian and LGBTQ organizations issued a statement Wednesday rejecting the anti-Asian hate crime bill that recently soared through the Senate. Why it matters: The groups say the bill will bolster law enforcement and further harm marginalized people. Their opposition reflects a fracture among Asian Americans as the community looks to address a yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Press

Survey Reveals 8 Out Of 10 Asian Americans Say They Are Discriminated Against And 77% Do Not Feel Respected In The U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH) today announced the findings of its inaugural STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.), a comprehensive assessment of Americans' attitudes toward Asian Americans, and one of the first such studies in 20 years. The survey reveals 8 out of 10 Asian Americans say they are discriminated against in the U.S. and 77% do not feel respected. The STAATUS Index examines stereotypes and prejudices that have affected Asian Americans for generations.
Minoritiesfoxwilmington.com

Anti-Asian hate crime increasing, left’s interest decreasing

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle,” May 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I guess the Rangers and the caps didn’t get Biden’s unity memo at Madison Square Garden. What? I thought it was unity was going to be busting out all over, Sean. And they couldn’t take it.