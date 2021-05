Detroit newcomer Kiawana Brown plans to lead and serve the people of Detroit with the spirit of excellence, integrity, and compassion for all. She’s inspired to build the city God’s way, by putting God first and adding value to people. Her ultimate aim is to meet the specific needs of the people who live, work, and thrive in our expanding metropolis by reversing the problems that have kept Detroit stagnated such as high crime, blight, slighted education, poverty, redlining, over-taxation, and more. As a native Detroiter, she empathizes with the woes of our city but optimistically looks toward the future with a renewed hope and a fresh perspective.