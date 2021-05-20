‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Featurette Focuses On the True Story That Inspired the Movie
Like the previous two main Conjuring movies (remember: there’s a big Conjuring universe full of spin-offs, and then there are the main films that focus on the Warrens), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on a true story. But unlike those previous entries, where the true story involved allegedly haunted houses, The Devil Made Me Do It is dealing with a real-life murder case. In the early 1980s, Arne Cheyenne Johnson stabbed his landlord to death and then claimed at trial that he was possessed by demonic forces at the time of the murder.www.slashfilm.com