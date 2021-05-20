‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Featurette Focuses On the True Story That Inspired the Movie

We’ve known for quite a while now that The Conjuring 3, unlike its two predecessors, would not be another haunted house movie. Director/producer James Wan said as much when I spoke to him in 2017 prior to the release of The Conjuring 2, and producer Peter Safran echoed those sentiments during an interview on the set of Annabelle: Creation that same year. That idea has set up fans with special anticipation for the upcoming horror film, but also a big question: if it’s not a haunted house movie, what is it? According to director Michael Chaves, the answer is that it is more of an investigation-driven mystery, with David Fincher’s Se7en being a key touchstone for the filmmakers.