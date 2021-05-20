newsbreak-logo
Public Health

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.

Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

HIMSS21 and HLTH to Require Proof of COVID Vaccination at Upcoming In-Person Events

As we head into summer, I know that many in the health IT community are watching to see the various health and safety protocols that are put in place for health IT events and conferences that are scheduled for the end of Summer and Fall. Today, we got big announcements from both HIMSS and HLTH about their health and safety plans for the HIMSS21 conference happening August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas and the HLTH 2021 conference happening October 17-20, 2021 in Boston.
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions. The CDC’s decision to ease mask guidelines last week has led to a lot of confusion. Some businesses updated their mask policies while others are still requiring customers to mask up.
Public HealthKaiser Family Foundation

How Employer Actions Could Facilitate Equity in COVID-19 Vaccinations

Despite experiencing higher rates of illness and death from COVID-19, Hispanic and Black people have been less likely than their White counterparts to receive COVID-19 vaccinations so far. With racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations persisting despite broadened eligibility for the vaccine across states, there are opportunities to close these gaps in vaccination by making it as easy as possible for people to get a vaccine and addressing their specific concerns. KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor findings show that one particular concern among unvaccinated Hispanic and Black adults is having to miss work due to side effects. Providing employees with paid time off to get the vaccine and recover from side effects could help boost vaccination rates among these groups and narrow racial gaps in vaccination, as could other employer actions such as making the vaccines available at work and providing a financial incentive to get vaccinated.
IndustryWKYC

No, most businesses won’t violate HIPAA by asking customers if they’ve been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on May 13 updated its guidance regarding mask-wearing for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Under the guidance, people who are fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks removed from receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks removed from their first shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, don’t need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, unless it’s required by a federal, state or local law. People who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear a mask and physically distance, according to CDC guidance.
Industrycitizensjournal.us

Vaccine mandate comes with liabilities for employers

‘If you require your employees to be vaccinated any adverse reaction is work-related’. The COVID-19 mask mandate, mostly, has been taken off the backs of Americans just this week, and Joe Biden’s White House credits the vaccines, which were developed under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program, for raising the general level of immunity to COVID-19.
Public Healthlc.org

Employers Face Liability by Requiring COVID Shots

The new guidance from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states that employers could be held liable if they mandate employees to take COVID-19 injections as a condition of employment and then they experience adverse reactions. Under a “Frequently Asked Questions” section of OSHA’s website it states: “If...
Medical & BiotechThe Guardian

How US companies could use patients’ data from Covid vaccine drive

Data rights organizations have warned that patients lack a clear understanding of how information about their health, employment, contact or location details may be used if it is collected by private entities during the Covid-19 vaccine drive. Some advocates have already expressed concerns that the information could be used for...
Public HealthRichmond.com

Labor Law: It is legal for businesses to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

As vaccines are now broadly available to most U.S. workers, questions remain about whether employers can mandate vaccinations and require that employees show proof of vaccination. Businesses, in most cases, can require employees receive a vaccination. Last month, for instance, a Texas hospital system with 26,000 employees was among the...
Public HealthMedscape News

Mandatory Vaccinations for Medical Providers? Our Readers Weigh In

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Should COVID-19 vaccinations be required for healthcare providers? Most clinicians polled by Medscape said yes, and the same goes for a majority of consumers answering a similar WebMD poll. For example, 69% of 998 physicians believe employers should...