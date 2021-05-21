Search for Nicholas Suardini continues in Marquette County
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, MI-- Authorities continue to search the Charley Lakes area of Marquette County for a man reported missing on Monday. Nicholas Suardini, 31, was last seen Thursday, May 13 leaving his mother’s Tilden Township home around 10:30 a.m. Doorbell video shows he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the words “Big Bay” on the front, black and white basketball shorts, and no shoes. He was carrying a dog food bag allegedly containing a half-gallon of vodka and other alcohol.www.wnmufm.org