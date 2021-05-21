Search for Nicholas Suardini continues in Marquette County

Shall the expiring previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed in Humboldt Township under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 3.0000 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 2.9838 mills ($2.9838 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 3.0000 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2022-2025 inclusive, for the purpose of general operating, raising an estimated $91,761.88 in the first year millage is levied.