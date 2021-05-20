I Made GrossyPelosi's Pasta Alla Vodka and It's My New Favorite Way to Consume Vodka

The story starts with a pregnant woman stealing parsley from a garden. She gets caught by the owner, a furious ogress, who, as penance, makes the woman promise that one day she will hand over her child. The child is born, and beautiful, and named Petrosinella, the old Italian word for parsley. As she grows, her mother warns her to stay away from the ogress, but one day the ogress sees the child returning from school and grabs what she is owed, hiding Petrosinella in a tower in the woods. Climbing the tower using the girl’s long hair is the only means of entry for the ogress … but also for a prince.