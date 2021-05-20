I Made GrossyPelosi's Pasta Alla Vodka and It's My New Favorite Way to Consume Vodka
According to Dan Pelosi, aka the food blogger behind GrossyPelosi, this pasta alla vodka is so good, "You should have an ambulance waiting outside for your first bite, because you just don't know what's going to happen." Well, technically it didn't hospitalize me when I tried it, but it was definitely as dangerously delicious as Pelosi promised it would be during his recent Good Morning America appearance.www.popsugar.com