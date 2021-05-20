newsbreak-logo
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in Mar

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed fell to 48.1% in March, compared with 48.5% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Thursday. Below is a table based on preliminary data from the farm ministry for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's percentage share in feed production: Mar-2021 Feb-2021 Mar-2020 Total Shipments 2,171,989 1,864,282 2,053,912 Main Ingredients Corn 48.1% 48.2% 48.5% Sorghum 1.3% 1.3% 1.6% Wheat 1.6% 1.6% 1.5% Barley 3.7% 3.5% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Richard Chang)

www.agriculture.com
