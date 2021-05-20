In Powerful New Video, Katelyn Ohashi Says, "There Are So Many Different Ways to Love Yourself"

I’ve fallen off so many bikes in the name of desire. As a teenager and young adult, I’d find myself reaching for the handlebars in moments when my emotions ran high, pumping the pedals until the only sensations were the wind gusting in my face and roaring in my ears, the burning in my thighs. By the time I finished pumping, I’d be miles away from where I started. But I learned then: Go fast enough and feel hard enough, and eventually you’ll find yourself sprawled in the leaves on the side of the trail at midnight, or covered in snow on an abandoned railway bridge in November. It’s a transition moment you learn to love: the longing, the driving toward that sends you over the edge and out of control. Better still, the moment after: the silence after collapse, the head ringing, your body evidence of an emotion you couldn’t put to words even if you tried.