In Powerful New Video, Katelyn Ohashi Says, "There Are So Many Different Ways to Love Yourself"

By Samantha Brodsky
PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKatelyn Ohashi is the former UCLA gymnast we grew to love for her viral floor routines and vibrant personality. If you're familiar with her story, you know that her gymnastics career wasn't always one of love and positivity. For a long time, Ohashi wasn't happy. She was subjected to body shaming while on the elite track, starting at age 13, when she weighed just 70 pounds. She was told, for instance, that she looked like she'd "swallowed an elephant" and was compared to a bird that couldn't fly, which negatively affected her both mentally and physically. Fast forward to 2021, and a new video for media company Togethxr, founded by athletes Chloe Kim, Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, and Simone Manuel, delves into Ohashi's mental health journey.

