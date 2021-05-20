Girl, 11, who fought off kidnapper smeared GOO all over sex offender to leave evidence for cops ‘like in Law & Order’

AN 11-year-old girl who fought off her would-be kidnapper smeared goo on him to leave evidence like she'd seen in Law & Order SVU.

Her quick thinking allowed cops in West Pensacola, Florida, to capture sex offender Jared Paul Stanga, who still had blue goop on him when they tracked him down.

11-year-old Alyssa was able to fight off her would-be kidnapper Credit: WKRG 5

The attempted kidnapping was captured in surveillance footage Credit: Escambia County Sheriff's Office

The child's mother, Amber Bonal, told the Pensacola News Journal that her daughter, Alyssa, has been playing with a homemade blue substance at the time of the attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.

Bonal said that when her daughter came home, she said, "Somebody tried to kidnap me! He grabbed me by my throat and he had a knife!"

"She said she was able to kick and she tripped him and freed himself," Bonal continued.

"She said, ‘Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind, like on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu. She’s a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere."

The attack was also captured in surveillance footage, and that paired with the blue slime led cops to Stanga.

Jared Paul Stanga was arrested for the attempted kidnapping Credit: AP

Alyssa and her mom spoke about the attack Credit: WKRG 5

He's since been charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, and battery.

The suspect reportedly still had the blue dye on him when cops caught up with him.

The star of long-running cop drama Law & Order SVU, Mariska Hargitay, even shared Alyssa's story to her Instagram account, saying she was "honored" to be a part of the girl's "incredible story."

"Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe," Hargitay wrote.

"And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, strong and smart young woman.

"I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear," she added.

At a press conference after the attack, Sheriff Chip Simmons said that Stagna has a criminal history that includes sex abuse.

"He will never be free to do this again. Our concern was this wasn’t his first try," he said.

Stanga had apparently approached the young girl two weeks prior to the attack and made her feel uncomfortable, according to investigators.