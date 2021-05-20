newsbreak-logo
Apple CEO Tim Cook wants you to watch this ad ahead of his Epic Games testimony Friday

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
 1 day ago
One day before Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stand on Friday in the high-stakes court fight between the iPhone maker and Epic Games over the former’s increasingly controversial App Store commissions, Apple released a new ad as part of its “Privacy. That’s iPhone” ad campaign. In this particular spot, which you can check out below, we follow a guy going about his daily routine, and in each “scene” he’s using a common app that facilitates everything from a coffee shop order to hailing a taxi ride. As the ad progresses, more and more people end up squeezing in beside and around him, creeping on him, and spying on what he’s doing, until, one by one, he uses Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature to erase all of them from existence, Thanos finger-snap style.

