More Oregon counties voice support for moving Idaho’s border, becoming ‘part of a red state’

By Nexstar Media Wire
foxlexington.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Five more Oregon counties have voted to support efforts to leave Oregon and become part of Idaho instead. The five counties — Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman — are the latest to back an idea put forth to Idaho lawmakers by a group called Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho. The “Greater Idaho” movement, as the organization also refers to itself, has been pushing a plan to move Idaho’s border so that it encompasses more conservative counties (aka “Trump-voting counties”) in Oregon, northern California and southeastern Washington.

foxlexington.com
